Michigan State University active shooter: Police investigating 2nd shooting scene, multiple injuries reported

Police are investigating after shots were fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.

According to MSU police, shots were fired near Berkey Hall, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believe the shooter is on foot as of 9:20 p.m. The shooting was first reported at 8:40 p.m. People are told to shelter in place.

At 9:26 p.m., police said there was another shooting at IM East. Police are reporting multiple injuries.

MSU alum Jordan Robinson lives nearby the campus and is about a minute drive from the reported shooting scene. He said that he got an alert from university police about the shooting. Robinson said he is sheltered in place at his apartment with his roommates.

"It's too close, it's too close," he said. "Honestly, I'm fearing right now. I don't know what's going on. Nobody knows what's going on."

Students were advised to "run, hide, fight."

No further details have been provided.

