Eunice Dwumfour murder case: Suspect to remain behind bars

During his detention hearing Monday, a judge ordered that 29-year-old Rashid Bynum shall remain behind bars in Middlesex County.

Bynum is accused of killing Sayreville NJ city councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour back in February.

Dwumfour was gunned down while sitting in her car outside of her home. Prosecutors say 14 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Authorities say after her murder, Rashid Bynum fled to Virginia, where he is from. Investigators were able to track him through several electronic footprints including cell phone mapping and the EZ pass device on the car officials say he was driving.

Featured article

His attorney argued this was all circumstantial while asking for a continuance to better review the evidence list submitted by Prosecutors.

"In order to review the discovery which is 6000 pages, I would think we would need at least 60 days to do that." — Defense attorney Thomas Ashley

"What the defendant does not have a right to is to delay these proceedings and to stop this case from moving forward," Prosecutor Amber Gibbs added.

Judge Joseph Paone ruled that "based on the totality of the circumstances, the brutally horrific nature of the crime, and the weight of the evidence, this court finds that the defendant has failed to rebut the presumption for detention with the proof necessary to show that he does not pose a danger to the community, a risk to obstruct the criminal justice process and a risk to not appear in court."

The proceeding was interrupted near the end when Mary Dwumfour, the victim's mother, threw a bottle of water at the defendant as he was about to be led out. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly behavior.

Family attorney John Wisniewaki explained her emotions got the best of her as it was the family's first time seeing Bynum in court.

More information about the connection between Dwumfour and Bynum was also revealed. Prosecutors say Bynum was part of an outreach ministry Eunice Dwumfour facilitated, and they lived under the same roof for about 6 months before he moved back to Virginia

Rashid Bynum has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

The next court date in this matter will be Oct. 30.