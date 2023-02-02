Sayreville councilwoman shot, killed outside her home

The Sayreville, New Jersey GOP chairwoman has confirmed councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside her home.

According to authorities, they received a 911 call around 7:22 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Samuel Circle, which is inside the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive woman in the front seat of her vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV was later towed away.

Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. (Photo credit: Sayreville GOP)

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to the seat in November 2021.

She graduated from Newark Public Schools, before going on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in women and gender studies from William Paterson University.

Dwumfour was also a business analyst and part-time EMT.

Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. (Photo credit: Sayreville Borough Council)

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this point.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.ation or surveillance footage of the area to contact