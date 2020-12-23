EMS worker latest in FDNY to die with coronavirus

article

A twelfth member of the FDNY's EMS department has died with COVID-19 as emergency workers start getting vaccinations.

Emergency Medical Technician Evelyn Ford, 58, from COVID-19. Ford was a 27-year veteran of the department.

She was a citywide dispatcher, coordinating emergency medical response to large-scale emergencies including major fires and mass casualty incidents.

Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said, "For nearly three decades, EMT Ford was a member of the busiest and best Emergency Medical Service in the world. She was a professional medical provider who responded to help those in need on countless calls, and she was a calm voice during major emergencies ensuring New Yorkers received the urgent care they needed. Our entire Department mourns her loss."



A resident of Long Island, She also served as an EMT in Station 31 in Brooklyn earlier in her career. She is survived by her four children.