Emaciated Doberman found without food or water; owner charged

The owner of a dog that was found alone without proper shelter or food a month ago has been arrested on Long Island, officials said.

The dog, a 1-year-old Doberman pinscher named Draco, was found inside a pen on commercial property in Farmingdale on Nov. 7. Draco was emaciated and had no food, water or proper shelter, the Suffolk County SPCA said.

Draco was taken to the Babylon Animal Shelter to be cared for.

The Suffolk County SPCA charged Draco's owner, who is from Amityville, with animal cruelty on Dec. 10. He is due in court in February.