What’s going on in NYC this weekend?

Here are some of the things that you can do in the New York City area this Labor Day weekend.

Electric Zoo

All weekend long -- Electric Zoo is back on Randall’s Island with some of the world’s biggest DJs like Diplo, DJ Snake, and Martin Garrix. And if you can’t make it – listen in to the live sets on Sirius XM’s Diplo’s Revolution Channel 52.

NYC Unicycle Festival

Prepare to be entertained at the NYC Unicycle Festival! One-wheeled riders zooming around Brooklyn from 2 to 6 pm, Saturday in Queens, and Sunday in Manhattan.

The Coney Island Beard and Mustache Competition

What’s equally unique as a unicycle festival? The Coney Island Beard and Mustache Competition! Saturday night at 8 in Coney Island, dozens of mustachioed and bearded men and women will take the stage to see who has the slickest whiskers in New York City.

National Cinema Day

Saturday, you can celebrate National Cinema Day with over 30 theaters in the city taking part! Enjoy some of your favorite flicks for just three bucks. Many theaters are bringing "Spiderman: No Way Home" and "Jaws" back to the big screen!

Harry Styles

And we’re rounding out the holiday weekend and the end of summer with the song of the summer: "As It Was!" Harry Styles performs his smash hits as part of his 15-night sold-out set of shows at Madison Square Garden, Friday and Saturday!