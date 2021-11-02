Expand / Collapse search

Election Day in NYC: Voters to select either Eric Adams or Curtis Sliwa for mayor

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1:48PM
2021 NYC Mayor's race
FOX 5 NY

Sliwa and Adams vote

Curtis Sliwa showed up to his polling station with his cat. Eric Adams came to his voting site with a photo of his late mother.

NEW YORK - New York City voters will pick the city's next mayor Tuesday, with voters deciding between Republican radio host Curtis Sliwa and Democrat Eric Adams, a Brooklyn police captain who went into politics.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, voted early Tuesday. He is seen as the prohibitive favorite in the race. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 in New York City. He spent 22 years in the police department before winning a seat in the state senate.

Sliwa is best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels. He still wears the anti-crime patrol's signature red beret at public events and while campaigning.

The next mayor inherits the big challenge of bringing the city back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 34,500 New Yorkers and is still infecting hundreds every day.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Adams, Sliwa cast their ballots

New York City voters are heading to the polls to make a choice between Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.

The winner will replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is limited to two terms.

The final days of the campaign happened as de Blasio sparred with unions over a mandatory vaccination order for all city employees.

Eric Adams on last days of race

Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams spoke with Good Day NY about why he graded Mayor Bill de Blasio a B+ when asked to grade the mayor during the second debate with Curtis Sliwa.

The race is one of many local elections for municipal and county leaders being contested across the state Tuesday. They include a fierce fight in Buffalo that is a rematch between India Walton and the incumbent mayor she beat in the Democratic primary, Byron Brown. Brown refused to quit after his primary loss and has been asking voters to write his name in on their ballots.

New York voters are also voting on constitutional amendments that could make it easier to vote and establish a right to clean air and water.

RELATED: NYC MAYOR'S RACE: FINAL DAY ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

With the Associated Press

Curtis Sliwa

The Republican mayoral candidate slammed challenger Eric Adams with only days left before the election.