Race for Mayor: Adams and Sliwa campaign on final day

New York City voters are choosing their next mayor. The two major-party candidates are Eric Adams, a Democrat, and Curtis Sliwa, a Republican. And although Election Day is Tuesday, more than 160,000 votes have already been cast during the city's early election period.

Adams was in Harlem on the eve of the election to shore up support. The crowd chanted, "Go Adams, go Adams."

"This is a transformative moment for us and all you have to do is vote," Adams said to the crowd. Adams is the current Brooklyn borough president and a retired NYPD captain. In the primary, he portrayed himself as a moderate.

In the meantime, Sliwa campaigned in Middle Village, Queens, where he said he is all about common sense.

"I promise all of you one thing above all else — transparency, involvement," he said.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels and a radio talk show host.

RELATED: NYC mayoral campaign: Adams and Sliwa trade insults and compliments

Both candidates have been working all five boroughs to gather support.

A coalition of labor unions cheered on Adams earlier in the day.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki tried to give a boost to Sliwa, who is trailing Adams by nearly 40 points in recent polls. Pataki reminded New Yorkers that he was behind in the polls when he ran against and defeated Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1994.

"Sunday before the election showing me behind by 17 points and that night we had a rally in Queens on a float like this and a guy by the name of Curtis Sliwa stood next to me," Pataki said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The mayoral race between Adams and Sliwa has been nasty and personal. Adams has often called Sliwa a "clown."

"We're not responding to the buffoonery of someone that thinks our city is a circus because they are a clown," Adams said.

Adams has said he will address public safety and inequality and make city government more efficient.

But Sliwa has said that Adams is an out-of-touch elitist and just more of the same.

"If you want another four years of Bill de Blasio, then vote for my opponent," Sliwa said.

Adams is heavily favored over Sliwa in part because registered Democrats far outnumber registered Republicans in New York City.

Advertisement

With FOX 5 NY Staff and The Associated Press.