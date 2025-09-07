Elderly couple fights off would-be robbers on NYC street: 'She wouldn't let go'

The Brief An elderly couple was almost robbed outside their senior center in New York City. They were able to fight off the thieves, who fled empty-handed. The suspects are still on the loose.



Terrifying moments unfolded outside a senior center in Gramercy Park last week, but luckily a husband and wife in their 80s were able to escape mostly unharmed.

What they're saying:

"She nicked me, and this was all black and blue," said Joanna Cuccia. "She wouldn't let me go of my hand."

The 89-year-old woman says a man approached her in the doorway of the senior center on Wednesday asking for directions to the nearest Walmart.

"I said there are no Walmarts in Manhattan. You are going to have to go someplace else," Joanna said. "He said, ‘Tell my wife, wife.’"

That's when things took a turn.

Joanna walked over to the man's wife, who was in the backseat of an SUV parked outside the center.

"She grabbed my hand. I thought she was going to shake my hand, but she started kissing my hands and I knew something was off."

Joanna's 87-year-old husband, Larry, walked out at that moment and approached the vehicle.

"She says I have some things for you," Larry said. "She's holds up shiny jewelry."

When the woman noticed Larry's $48,000 Rolex watch on his wrist, she pulled out a Rolex of her own, telling Larry it was better than his. However, Larry said he knew the watch she had in her hands was fake.

Within seconds, Larry said the woman had her hand over his wrist, trying to take off his Rolex, but Larry fought back.

"I gave it a three-quarter turn, the wrist pulled her shoulder to be out of line. Her shoulder was twisted. She started to scream."

The couple says the suspects started to get nervous.

"She's not going anywhere, because I got her in a reverse twist," Larry said.

Then, Larry pushed the woman back into her seat, and the thieves took off empty-handed.

The whole ordeal only lasted seconds, but Joanna says it was Larry's quick thinking and boxing training that helped him fight off the pair of thieves.

What's next:

Joanna and Larry have filed a police report, but the suspects remain on the loose.