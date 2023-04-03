Easter 2023: Expert gives tips on ways to save

article

Easter is right around the corner, but for some families, surprising the kids with a festive basket filled with goodies might be tougher this year.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy prices are up about 12% from January last year.

The price of eggs has also skyrocketed to record highs in January nationwide.

Shoppers are now weighing their options about where to spend their money for upcoming spring holidays like Easter and Passover. Some have decided to skip the Easter tradition of dying eggs this year.

"If you want to get even more savvy and get creative you can go with plastic eggs. Go to the Dollar Store and decorate them with stickers and markers," Andrea Wornoch, a consumer savings expert, told FOX 5 New York.

Wornoch said that if you do want to stick with the tradition of dying Easter eggs, you can check out a warehouse club store and buy in bulk to get cheaper prices per unit.

For Easter baskets, Wornoch said you can stretch your dollar by getting to big box stores early in the week.

She added that supermarket coupons are always a good idea for saving on groceries.

"You can access store circulars through the Flipp app and see which different retailers have sales this week. This will also let you know if there are any egg sales for your Easter brunch or meal," she said.