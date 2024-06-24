Expand / Collapse search

NYC triple stabbing leaves 1 dead; man in custody

By and
Published  June 24, 2024 7:29am EDT
East Village
FOX 5 NY

NYC triple stabbing in East Village leaves 1 dead; man in custody

A NYC triple stabbing left one person dead, as well as two others injured, in the East Village, the NYPD said. FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest.

NEW YORK CITY - A NYC triple stabbing left one person dead, as well as two others injured, in the East Village, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. near Avenue A and East 14th Street.

East Village stabbing

According to the NYPD, arriving officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck, a 51-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the leg and a 32-year-old man who had also been stabbed in the back. 

East Village stabbing leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and two more are injured after a triple-stabbing in the East Village on Sunday afternoon. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

All three were taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue, where the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 51-year-old is listed in critical condition, while the 32-year-old is listed in stable condition. 

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. A cutting instrument was also recovered.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.