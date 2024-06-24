NYC triple stabbing leaves 1 dead; man in custody

A NYC triple stabbing left one person dead, as well as two others injured, in the East Village, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. near Avenue A and East 14th Street.

East Village stabbing

According to the NYPD, arriving officers found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck, a 51-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the leg and a 32-year-old man who had also been stabbed in the back.

All three were taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Bellevue, where the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 51-year-old is listed in critical condition, while the 32-year-old is listed in stable condition.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. A cutting instrument was also recovered.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.