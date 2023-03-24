NYPD responds to reports of armed suspect in East Village

The NYPD is investigating after an unknown suspect allegedly pointed a gun at police officers in Manhattan.

According to authorities, officers were called by a family member who said the suspect was menacing someone with a gun near E. 4th St. and Avenue C Thursday around 8 p.m. in the East Village.

The NYPD responded to reports Thursday night of an armed suspect in the East Village.

When police arrived on scene, authorities said the suspect pointed the gun at them. It's unclear if the suspect opened fire at police. Police did open fire at the suspect, but he was not struck.

The suspect was taken into custody. A gun was recovered.

Police said the man could face charges at some point.

His identity is unknown at this time.

No one injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.