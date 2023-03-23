Shots fired at NYPD vehicle in the East Village
EAST VILLAGE - The NYPD is investigating after a gunman opened fire on a police vehicle in Manhattan.
According to authorities, two officers responded to reports of a suspect with a gun on East 4th Street at around 9:15 p.m. in the East Village.
When they arrived on the scene, the person with the gun fired at the windshield of the police vehicle.
One officer returned fire, and a gun was recovered from the scene.
No one was reportedly injured, and an investigation is ongoing.