East Harlem shooting: one person dead, multiple injured during gathering

article

At least one person was killed, and multiple people were injured during a shootout in East Harlem early Monday morning, said police.

Some type of gathering was underway at about 12:45 a.m. when seven men and two women were shot near 139th Street and Fifth Avenue. A 21-year-old man was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victims were as old as 42 years old.

The victims were expected to make a full recovery, said police.

Police recovered a gun at the scene as they investigated what lead to the shooting.

At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured during a shootout in East Harlem, said police.

"The emboldened individuals responsible for this is exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our cities safe," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a briefing at the scene.

It came nearly 24 hours after another shooting in Ozone Park, Queens involving an assault rifle where one man was killed, and two others were injured.