Shooting outside Queens catering hall leaves one dead, 2 injured

article

The NYPD says one man is dead and two others hospitalized after a triple shooting outside a Queens catering hall. It happened just after 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the business on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park.

EMS rushed a 38-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 32-year-old man was shot in the face and another 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the right leg.

The man who was shot in the face ended up at Jamaica Hospital in a private car. The third victim ended up at Kings County Hospital via a private car. Both victims who survived were listed in stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It was unclear if the shooting was random or if the victims were targeted.

The New York City Police Department says that there have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is continuing.

No identities of the victims have been released.