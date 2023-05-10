Man charged in East Harlem rape, robbery of 21-year-old woman

The NYPD has made an arrest in connection to the rape and robbery of a 21-year-old woman in East Harlem.

Geovanni Romero Gonzales, 26, of Manhattan, was charged Tuesday with rape, robbery, stalking and sex abuse.

When did the attack happen?

The attack happened Monday around 1:40 a.m. in the vicinity of E 111 St. and 2 Avenue.

According to police, Gonzales attempted to talk to the victim, causing her to run away.

Police said Gonzales than grabbed the woman and proceeded to rape her.

He removed the victim's bag from her shoulder, and cellphone from her hand, before fleeing eastbound on 111 St., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Woman knocked unconscious, raped after accepting scooter ride

Last month, police released photos of a man they said allegedly punched, and then raped a woman, in the Maspeth section of Queens.

According to police, the images were taken from a nearby residential building prior to the incident.

Additional images of the man police are looking for in connection to the rape. (NYPD)

Police said on Sunday, April 30 around 5 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was walking home when she was approached by the man driving a motorized scooter.

The man began a conversation with the woman, who then climbed onto the back of the scooter.

The NYPD is looking for this man in connection to the rape. (NYPD)

Police said the man drove to 48 Avenue and 72 Street, where he allegedly punched her in the face, causing her head to hit the ground and force her to lose consciousness.

He then proceeded to rape her, police said.

Additional images of the man police are looking for in connection to a rape. (NYPD)

As she was regaining consciousness, the man fled on the scooter to parts unknown.

The woman was transported to NYC Health and Hospital - Elmhurst in serious, but stable condition.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a man around 6' tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).