Earthquake in New Jersey: 3.0 magnitude

The Brief The USGS reported an earthquake struck in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey late Saturday night. The USGS reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake. Any damage has not yet been reported.



The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit the New York metropolitan area Saturday night.

Here’s what we know:

By the numbers:

The USGS said it was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake with a depth of about 6.2 miles.

By location:

The earthquake struck near Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, which is less than 8 miles west of Central Park.

FOX 5 NY has gotten reports of some feeling it as far as Long Island and Westchester County.

USGS's report on where the earthquake has been reportedly felt on Aug. 2, 2025.

Dig deeper:

Witnesses on social media said they could feel the shake in metro New York City.

No damage had been reported, and city officials say to call 311 if you have any damage or need help.

For perspective:

According to Michigan Tech’s Engineering College, a 3.0 magnitude is often felt close to the epicenter, but only causes minor damage, if any. About 500,000 earthquakes within the 2.5-5.4 magnitude are estimated each year.

And the tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.

What they're saying:

NYC Emergency Management said no immediate protection is needed unless you experienced damage. And if you felt shaking, check for hazards such as shifted items, falling debris, or cracks.

Adding a little levity to the situation, the Empire State Building posted on its X account: I AM FINE