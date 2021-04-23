Earth Day Quilt Fence Show in Brooklyn | PREVIEW

Quilting is a traditional art that was created to turn scraps of material into something beautiful and useful. Quilting is experiencing a resurgence — and the Brooklyn Quilters Guild proves it.

The group has more than 175 members, men included, that have created unique quilts to celebrate Earth Day.

The quilts will be displayed on Saturday, April 24, 2021, along the fence of the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Windsor Terrace. The show is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This pandemic-friendly event helps welcome back arts and crafts to New York City.

Earth Day Quilt Fence Show | Holy Name of Jesus Church | 245 Prospect Park West, Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, N.Y.