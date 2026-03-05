E-Z Pass transponders may be replaced with stickers in New Jersey

article

The Brief New Jersey could replace E-Z Pass transponders with stickers. The stickers would save the New Jersey Transit Authority millions in replacement costs. They could be rolled out to customers by the end of the year.



New Jersey's E-Z Pass system could soon see a change that officials say would be more convenient, secure and financially beneficial.

What we know:

The New Jersey Transit Authority says E-Z Pass' plastic transponders could soon be replaced by stickers equipped with digital chips and barcodes.

The change would mean no need to mount your transponder in the perfect spot, or hold it up while passing through toll plazas.

First, officials say 3,000 turnpike vehicles will test out the stickers during an 8-week pilot program. If successful, the stickers could roll out to customers by the end of the year.

The cost of the new stickers would also be covered by the NJ Transit Authority, according to Executive Director Kris Kolluri.

Saving money

By the numbers:

Unlike the transponders, the stickers don't need a battery. This change could save the NJ Transit Authority millions of dollars spent on replacing old transporters when the batteries run out.

Kolluri says the current transponders cost $6.64 to replace, while the new stickers cost about $1.20.

Security

Why you should care:

In addition to their convenience, the stickers offer even more security to E-Z Pass customers.

While being more difficult to steal, officials say once the sticker's seal breaks, it can't be used anymore.