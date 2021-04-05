Detectives ask any witnesses to deadly LIE truck crash to come forward

The driver of a box truck and a passenger were killed when the truck that was traveling eastbound on the Long Island Expressway struck an overpass Monday, said Nassau County Police.

SkyFox was over the scene after the deadly incident shut down the eastbound lanes of the LIE between New Hyde Park and Seartingtown Road for several hours. A Boar's Head delivery truck could be seen lying on its side next to the expressway.

According to police, the truck left the LIE near exit 36 at about 5 a.m. and struck the overpass for Shelter Rock Road.

Nassau County detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788. All callers will remain anonymous, said police.