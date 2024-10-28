Driver struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Morris County

A driver was killed after being fatally struck by a NJ Transit train in Lincoln Park on Monday morning, NJ Transit officials said.

It happened at approximately 9:27 a.m. on the Montclair-Boonton Line train 1074.

The train left Hackettstown at 8:24 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 10:30 a.m. and struck a car at the Ryerson Road crossing in Lincoln Park, officials said.

The view from SkyFOX shows the train and car on the tracks.

The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. There was no word of other passengers inside the vehicle involved in the collision.

NJ Transit officials said there were approximately 40 customers or crew members on board. Officials said customers on the train were accommodated by a bus.

Preliminary reports indicated that the crossing gates were working as intended and were in the down position when the driver drove the vehicle around the gates and positioned the vehicle into the path of the train, NJ Transit officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The NJ Transit Police is currently investigating.