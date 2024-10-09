Dozens of NY soldiers, airmen deploy to Florida for Hurricane Milton aid

Dozens of New York National Guard soldiers and airmen are heading to Florida to assist the Florida National Guard ahead of Hurricane Milton's potentially devastating destruction.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Greater NY are already in place to help.

"I wanted to jump in and lend a hand to make sure our mission is successful down here," Red Cross of Greater NY Volunteer Sean McNerney said.

McNerney was first in line to help once he heard about Milton's hit.

He flew down to Jacksonville where hundreds of west coast residents under mandatory evacuations have fled. McNerney is currently helping provide cots, food, water, and the essentials that many people take for granted until a storm of this magnitude rolls through.

"When you see a line of almost 200 people outside the shelter, it's time to get down to business. I've opened 36 boxes of blankets. We roll up our sleeves. That's what we are here to do," McNerney said.

The Red Cross has more than 2,100 volunteers across the southeast responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and now what will be Milton. Hundreds are stationed in Florida, ready to help in any way they can.

"The American Red Cross really functions as a one for all for one organization. We'll go out and start visiting shelters and provide additional support. Mental health support. We'll continue feeding and providing water," CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater NY Region, Doreen Howe said.

Some volunteers will be there for weeks and others will spend months helping out.

"We'll be here for a couple more weeks. As long as our help is needed," McNerney said.

FEMA says it has enough money to meet the needs of Milton victims, despite still assisting with victims from Helene's storm.

However, the agency says if the impacts of Milton are severe it could temporarily put a hold on funding ongoing recovery projects nationwide.

All of its resources are going to Florida now.