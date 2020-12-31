Dolal Idd identified by family as man shot, killed by Minneapolis police

article

The father of a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police at 36th Street and Cedar Avenue on Wednesday evening came to the scene late Thursday morning, showing those gathered a photo of his son, who he identified as 23-year-old Dolal Idd.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has not yet released the identity of the man and Minneapolis police deferred any questions on his identity to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the medical examiner.

Bayle Gelle, of Eden Prairie, said his family doesn't believe the Minneapolis Police Department’s narrative that their son fired first. They claim he was just "sitting in his car."

"I feel really sad. This is police brutality," Gelle said. "When they see a man, they kill him. They don’t even know why."

His father was particularly upset about how his family was treated when law enforcement came to their home overnight with search warrants.

Bodycam video will be released

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a felony suspect near 36th Street and Cedar Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and gunfire was exchanged. Body cameras were activated during the incident and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the footage will be released Thursday in the interest of transparency. In a news conference Wednesday night, Arradondo said the suspect fired at officers first in the exchange.

No officers were shot in the exchange and the female passenger in the man's car was not shot. The officers were isolated and were waiting to be interviewed about their role in the incident Wednesday night. Police spokesperson John Elder said the officers were part of a community response team.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.