Dog tied to tree and abandoned in Rockland County: $5,000 reward offered to find culprit

The Brief A female Tibetan mastiff was found abandoned and tied to a tree in Harriman State Park on February 26 before being euthanized due to severe health issues. The Hudson Valley Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for abandoning the dog. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Hudson Valley Humane Society at 917-701-3870.



The Hudson Valley Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a Tibetan mastiff was found tied to a tree in Harriman State Park and later had to be euthanized due to severe health issues, including a massive tumor.

What we know:

The female dog, believed to be between four and six years old, was abandoned on February 26 along Seven Lakes Drive in Harriman State Park, a popular hiking trail in Rockland County. Witnesses reported seeing the dog from late at night into the early morning before it was rescued.

A large tumor growing from the dog's mammary gland had metastasized to other organs, leading veterinarians to determine euthanasia was the most humane option. The Hudson Valley Humane Society was not involved in that decision, as they never got to examine the dog.

What they're saying:

AnnMarie Gaudio, Director of the HVHS and a Humane Law Enforcement Officer, is leading the investigation to find who abandoned the dog.

"The message we would like to get out to the community is, if you need to divest yourself of your animal, whatever kind of animal it is, you don't need to resort to that," Gaudio said.

Gaudio says she sees dozens of animal cruelty cases each month and is now calling on the Rockland County District Attorney to establish a dedicated task force to prosecute animal cruelty cases and push for stricter penalties.

What's next:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the abandoned mastiff to contact the Hudson Valley Humane Society at 917-701-3870. The $5,000 reward remains available for tips that lead to an arrest.