Dog that killed woman can't return home during appeal, judge says

A Connecticut Superior Court judge has rejected a request to return to its family a dog that killed a 95-year-old woman.

Judge Matthew Budzik, in a ruling issued Friday, also rejected a request from Neil and Annie Hornish of Suffield to resume visitation with Dexter, The Journal Inquirer reported.

The dog, a pit bull-pointer mix, was ordered euthanized after it attacked and mortally wounded Janet D’Aleo, of Enfield, during a visit to the Hornish's home on Nov. 6, 2019.

The couple is appealing that order to the Animal Control Division of the state Department of Agriculture and Dexter remains confined to the River Valley Animal Center in Suffield while its fate is decided.

"The court has profound reservations about the Hornishes’ suitability to care for Dexter in a manner that protects the interests of the public at large and any person or animal that may come into contact with Dexter," Judge Matthew Budzik wrote.

According to a police summary of the attack, Dexter bit D’Aleo on the leg, bringing her to the ground, and then mauled her, causing injuries that led to her death.

Annie Hornish testified during an animal control hearing last year that Dexter attacked D’Aleo only after she fell and a health care aide began hitting Dexter with a stool.