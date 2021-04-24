Distribution of J&J vaccine resumes as officials battle hesitancy

Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is starting up again in New York after federal authorities announced they were lifting a pause on the shots.

Meanwhile, officials across the nation are battling vaccine hesitancy by attempting to make the process of getting the vaccine as simple as possible.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that government-run sites had started offering the vaccine again. The state had halted its use last week based on recommendations of U.S health officials who were investigating reports over rare but potentially dangerous blood clots related to the shots.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that they had completed a review of the vaccine that cleared it for use.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Saturday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was again being offered at the city’s new mobile and pop-up sites. He encouraged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the one-shot dose, calling it "safe and effective."

In New Jersey, Jersey City and Hudson County set up a walk-up vaccine site at Lincoln Park during the city's annual Earth Day celebration to offer the Moderna vaccine.

Health officials in New Jersey say they are attempting to battle vaccine hesitancy by reassuring the community and giving them the facts.