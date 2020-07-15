Disciplined NJ officers’ names won’t come out for now

article

The release of disciplinary reports going back to 2000 for New Jersey state troopers won’t go forward on Wednesday as the attorney general planned because of a court order blocking their release.

Grewal had ordered last month that the names of officers who committed serious disciplinary violations would be released, but police officer and troopers’ unions sued to block the release. They argued the release of officer’s names would smear them unfairly.

RELATED: SEPTA police sergeant terminated after striking protesters with baton, spokesperson says

They won a decision in New Jersey’s Appellate Division last week.

Grewal had sought to require law enforcement agencies across the state to publicly identify officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days because of a disciplinary violation. The first list was to be published by Dec. 31, though the state police had planned to release data going back to 2000 on Wednesday.

Officers with the state Division of Criminal Justice and the Juvenile Justice Commission suspended for disciplinary violations were also to be publicized by Wednesday. The publication was to cover disciplinary violations for as far back the agencies’ records go, along with a summary of the misconduct, Grewal said.

Advertisement

The court only temporarily blocked the release of the disciplined officers’ names. A hearing in the case has been set for October.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP