DirecTV 771 outage: Satellite customers in NYC, nationwide report issues

DirecTV customers in New York City and across the country are experiencing an outage affecting many channels.

"Some DIRECTV via Satellite customers are experiencing error code 771 on multiple local and national channels. We're aware and working to resolve," the company said in a statement.

"We're working to resolve an issue affecting some satellite customers," the company's support X page tweeted.

Customers have reported outages starting as early as 3 a.m. Tuesday morning into 1 p.m., according to Downdetector, which tracks data on disruptions to internet and cellular services.

According to Downdetector maps, New York City is a hotspot for outages, a