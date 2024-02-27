Expand / Collapse search

DirecTV 771 outage: Satellite customers in NYC, nationwide report issues

Published 
Updated 1:46PM
Technology
FOX 5 NY
article

A DirecTV satellite dish sits on a roof on May 19, 2014 in New York City. AT&amp;T agreed May 18, to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Expand

NEW YORK - DirecTV customers in New York City and across the country are experiencing an outage affecting many channels.

"Some DIRECTV via Satellite customers are experiencing error code 771 on multiple local and national channels. We're aware and working to resolve," the company said in a statement.

"We're working to resolve an issue affecting some satellite customers," the company's support X page tweeted.

AT&T outage sees renewed interest in landlines

Our reliance on modern technology came under the spotlight again with Thursday's massive AT&T outage. Now, some are wondering if it's too soon to permanently move away from landline phones. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley has the story.

Customers have reported outages starting as early as 3 a.m. Tuesday morning into 1 p.m., according to Downdetector, which tracks data on disruptions to internet and cellular services.

According to Downdetector maps, New York City is a hotspot for outages, a