Diddy pumps his fist, courtroom cheers after verdict read

The Brief Hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs held up his hands in a prayer motion, then looked at the jury and hugged his defense lawyer after learning the verdict in his sex trafficking trial. Combs was acquitted on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, but convicted on lesser prostitution charges that could still land him in prison for several years, at a minimum.



Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty Wednesday of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but convicted of lesser prostitution charges following a seven-week trial that could have put one of hip hop’s biggest stars behind bars for life.

The jury’s verdict was announced on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as 20 years, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.

After the verdict was read, Combs held his hands up in a prayer motion, then looked at the jury and hugged his defense lawyer Teny Geragos.

Following the verdict, Combs continued to pump his right fist subtly, seemingly satisfied that he was acquitted on the most serious charges.

Combs knelt down, arms on the chair in front of him, after the judge exited. He then rose to face the gallery before beginning to clap. The courtroom applauded and cheered for Combs as he made his own exit.

Combs seemed buoyant arriving in the courtroom earlier Wednesday morning, a contrast to his mood a day earlier after he learned that the jury at his sex trafficking trial had reached a yet-to-be-disclosed verdict on all but one of the five charges.

He smiled and clasped his hands together in the air toward his family and supporters before hugging several of his lawyers and sitting down to await the outcome of the jury's third day of deliberations.

Janice Combs (C), mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs, waves as she departs alongside her grandchildren and family members at Manhattan's Federal Court after jury reached a full verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial on July 2, 2025, in New Yo

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and paid male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

But the jury of eight men and four women acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate his girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with the men.

Combs has been jailed since his arrest in September. The defense is asking for Combs to be released to his home in Florida; they ask that Combs be released from federal custody because this is his first offense. The prosecution objects, arguing that Combs presents a flight risk.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian adjourned the court while he considers whether to free Combs on bail.

The judge is asking for a letter from both sides to make their case for Combs' detention status; the parties will be allowed a few hours to arrange their arguments. The court will reconvene sometime after 1 p.m., when the letters are due.

How much prison time could Combs get?

Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The judge could issue concurrent sentences for each guilty count, meaning that Diddy could serve his sentence for each count at the same time, which would carry a maximum 10 year sentence.

Diddy could also be sentenced for each count separately, which would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years. Sentencing is not going to happen for many months down the road, possibly October or November, experts say.

What is the Mann Act?

The guilty charges involve a felony violation of the federal Mann Act. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The maximum penalty for violating the Mann Act is 10 years in prison and a fine.