Diddy’s lawyers say he's 'a changed man' as prosecutors push for 11 years

The Brief Diddy’s lawyers told the court he has become "a changed man" during his year in jail, arguing for a sentence of no more than 14 months. Prosecutors are urging the judge to impose at least 11 years and 3 months, citing Diddy’s history of violence and ongoing danger to victims. Late Tuesday, the judge rejected Diddy’s request to overturn his conviction, ruling that his actions could not be shielded by First Amendment protections.



Sean "Diddy" Combs will face sentencing on Friday after a federal judge denied his last-minute request to have his conviction overturned.

Diddy could face up to 11 years in prison

What they're saying:

Prosecutors are now calling for a sentence of at least 11 years and three months in prison, far longer than the 14 months his lawyers have asked for.

Featured article

Late Tuesday night, Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the defense’s argument that Diddy was an amateur pornographer rather than guilty of prostitution-related crimes, and that his conviction violated First Amendment protections. "Illegal activity can’t be laundered into constitutionally protected activity," Subramanian wrote, noting that trial evidence showed Combs filmed sex acts without notice or consent.

Cassie and family say they fear of retaliation

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Cassie and Alex Fine attend the Global Premiere of "MobLand" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for Paramount Plus)

The government’s sentencing submission included letters from R&B singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, her parents, and several others who urged the judge to reject leniency. Cassie, who testified for four days at trial, wrote that she and her family still live in fear of retaliation if Combs is freed. "If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that victims and survivors will never be safe," she said.

Other letters came from women who testified under pseudonyms, including a former personal assistant who accused Combs of rape in 2010 and warned the judge that his wealth and influence continue to pose a threat.

Assistant U.S. attorney Maurene Comey questions "Jane"

Ex-employee Capricorn Clark, who recounted an armed home invasion involving Combs, told the court that more prison time "will save Puff’s life, as time away from his money, drugs, and power is the only punishment he will recognize."

Stylists, former staffers and associates also described living in fear of retribution, urging the court to hand down a severe sentence.

Diddy’s lawyers continue to press for time served, saying he has endured harsh conditions in custody and has been transformed during his year in jail. They argued he has become sober for the first time in decades and is "a humbled man" who has learned to control his impulses.

Judge Subramanian will decide Friday whether Diddy is released or sent to federal prison for more than a decade.