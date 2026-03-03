Diddy to be released earlier than expected after rehab program: Report

The Brief Diddy’s projected release date has been moved from June 4, 2028, to April 25, 2028, according to a report. The reported change follows his participation in a drug abuse rehabilitation program while in federal custody. The music mogul is serving time after a July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and is appealing the ruling.



Sean "Diddy" Combs could be released from prison slightly earlier than expected, according to a report.

What we know:

The music mogul’s projected release date has been moved to April 25, 2028, instead of June 4, 2028.

The adjusted date reportedly follows Diddy’s participation in a drug abuse rehabilitation program that began in November. Combs has been in custody since his arrest in September 2024.

In July 2025, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is appealing the conviction.

Federal prison officials did not immediately comment on the reported change in his release date.

Where is Diddy?

Diddy is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, a minimum-security prison that houses about 3,000 inmates.

His legal team requested the transfer, citing the facility’s rehabilitative programs, increased safety and closer proximity to his family.

Diddy is not housed in the general population.

Instead, he is in a special housing unit designated for inmates participating in drug treatment programs. His participation in the program could help reduce his 50-month sentence stemming from his transportation for prostitution conviction. He has already received credit for approximately 14 months served since his September 2024 arrest.

Meanwhile, his attorneys are continuing to appeal his two felony convictions, arguing that the law was incorrectly applied in his case.

Diddy's sentencing

The backstory:

Diddy, 55, was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

At the time of his sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian acknowledged that Diddy is a self-made artist who inspired communities, gave to charity and showed devotion to his family.

But he said "a history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case," pointing to evidence that Diddy abused women he claimed to love.

The judge highlighted testimony from Casandra Ventura and another ex-girlfriend known as Jane, saying his abuse drove them to consider ending their lives.

Calling the Mann Act convictions "serious offenses that irreparably harmed two women," Subramanian said a substantial sentence is required "to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability."

He then sentenced Diddy to 50 months of incarceration, or just over four years in prison. He also imposed a fine of $500,000, the maximum possible