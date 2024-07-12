Prosecutors say Yazmeen Williams argued with her alleged killer days before her murder: Details

Even though Chad Irish was formally charged with the Kips Bay murder of Yazmeen Williams, the motive remains unclear.

Authorities say Irish was caught on camera threatening to shoot the 31-year-old days before she was found dead inside a sleeping bag last week.

FOX 5's Arthur Chi'en first reported that her family was convinced she knew her killer.

A photo of Yazmeen Williams, the woman who was found murdered inside a sleeping bag in Manhattan.

"I think he's disgusting. He looks like scum," Yazmeen's mom said moments after Irish had been taken in by police.

Community and family members chanted, "kill him," as he was arrested.

Prosecutors allege that Irish shot Williams in the head before using his motorized wheelchair and a dolly to drag her body away.

Investigators say when they searched Irish's apartment, they found bullets of three different calibers.

Here's what we know so far:

June 26: Surveillance footage shows an argument between Irish and Williams in their apartment building hallway. Irish is heard threatening Williams, saying, "I'll shoot you."

June 30 : Williams is seen on surveillance video carrying a garbage bag to the chute in the same hallway. This is the last time she is seen on video.

July 1 : At around 1:30 a.m., another woman is seen arriving at the apartment with a large plastic bag and cleaning supplies, which she hands to Irish at the door.

July 5: Surveillance video allegedly captures Irish in his wheelchair, pulling a sleeping bag on a dolly.

Who is the man in the wheelchair?

According to police, Chad Irish, 55, of Manhattan, who uses an electric wheelchair, has a lengthy criminal record.

It is unclear whether he is wheelchair-bound or unable to walk.

An angry mob of people from the community waited outside for him as he was transferred by police on a gurney.

"I didn't do it. I didn't hurt anybody." — Chad Irish, the man accused of killing Yazmeen Williams

Authorities say Irish has six prior felony convictions, including five violent felonies and eleven misdemeanor convictions.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reports that he is also involved in another case where he allegedly used a gun to menace a man shortly after Yazmeen's murder.

He has said he didn't know Yazmeen and has maintained his innocence.

The nature of their alleged acquaintance is still unknown.

Irish remains in custody and was due back in court today.