Despite supply issues, Javits Center surpasses 50,000 COVID vaccinations

Winter storms are impacting the supply chain for delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine all across the nation, causing tens of thousands of appointments in our area to be canceled, rescheduled, or delayed. City Hall has also announced that two vaccination sites, one in Queens and one on Staten Island, will not be opening due to the storm.

Despite that, however, the vaccination site at the Jacob Javits Center marked its 50,000th vaccination on Wednesday.

But with winter weather disrupting the supply chain, it may be quite a while before the center celebrates another 50,000 vaccinations.

"We have fewer than 30,000 first doses on-hand right now," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Wednesday. "That means we're going to run out."

The delays come as New York City strives to make up for racial disparities in who seems to be getting access to the vaccine, opening sites in underserved communities.

As of Wednesday evening, in a city of over 8 million people, more than 1.3 million New Yorkers have received the vaccine.