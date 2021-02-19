Despite snowfall, vaccine distribution continues on Staten Island

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine was slowed by snowfall Friday morning, but by the afternoon hours Staten Island residents were getting their shots in a borough that was home to several COVID hot spots for much of the pandemic.

The opening of the vaccine distribution center at the Empire Outlets in St. George had already been pushed to Friday, and was delayed again by snowfall but by noon, residents were getting their dose of the vaccine.

Delays in vaccine shipments due to the weather affected locations across New York City. The vaccine site at Martin Van Buren High SChool in Queens, which was supposed to open Thursday, will not be up and running until Sunday at the earliest.

Mass vaccination sites at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and York College in Queens, however, should be open by Wednesday.