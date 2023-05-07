Sustainable New York designer makes clothing with a conscience

"Reduce, reuse, recycle," are words to live by for emerging New York-based sustainable fashion designer Ian Allen Greer.

Greer said he always wanted to make the kinds of clothes that he wanted to see in stores. He said that means "good clothing, made by good people, good for you and the planet."

Every piece is unique and one-of-a-kind made from vintage/deadstock fabric and hand-dyed with 100% natural dyes.

For Greer, every piece of clothing he makes is a labor of love. He says he has always had a passion for sustainability, so he turned that passion into a business.

Greer said the hobby came organically after graduated with a fashion degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Greer sources his material in unconditional ways – from a farmer's market.

"I would go to the Union Square farmers market a lot, and there's like amazing vendors there for different ingredients that I would need," Greer said.

Greer said that he started out making sustainable fashion by using food waste as color dye.

"There's definitely been times where I've gone to supermarkets, and like dug up all the flaky bits of the onion skins, — Ian Allen Greer, designer

A painted shell repurposed as a button holder in designer Ian Allen Greer's home. Greer is always finding new ways to reuse.

A lot of people don't know that everything that we interact with on a daily basis is a source of color," — Ian Allen Greer, designer

"Avocado pits…if you slowly heat it up you have like this really nice mauvey pink," Greer said about reusing avocados. Marigolds turn fabric into a bright yellow color and carrot tops produce a greenish yellow color.

Greer said that he also repurposes vintage textiles that he sources. Things like vintage table runners, curtains, and blankets.

Greer teamed up with a quilter to create this button-up shirt.

One of Greer's designs includes a button-up shirt that uses patchwork from naturally died fabric to create.

After mixing his dye he uses the shibori dyeing method that requires folding, and bunching,

From sourcing materials, to dying and cutting them, one piece can take up to a week to make.

For more information visit www.ianallengreer.com.