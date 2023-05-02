Demoted chiefs accuse FDNY Commissioner of age discrimination in new lawsuit

Three FDNY fire chiefs have filed a lawsuit against Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, alleging age discrimination and targeting and demanding to get their jobs back.

Chiefs Michael Gala, Joseph Jardin, and Michael Massucci, along with their attorney Jim Walden, recently sat down for an interview with FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo to discuss their lawsuit and the issues within the FDNY.

RELATED: Demoted FDNY chiefs file lawsuit to get their jobs back

The three chiefs were demoted or reassigned from their positions, and Kavanagh explained in a previous interview that the changes were necessary. However, the chiefs allege that age discrimination was a factor in their demotions.

The chiefs also claim that there is a crisis of confidence within the FDNY under Commissioner Kavanagh's leadership.

This lawsuit is not the first one filed by the chiefs. In a previous suit, they alleged a grave risk to public safety and an "unimaginable level of unpreparedness." However, a federal judge ruled that the chiefs did not establish that the demotion or departure of experienced officials would harm the public.

Despite the lawsuit, Mayor Eric Adams' office has stated that Commissioner Kavanagh has their full support and has promoted a culture of leadership and accountability.