Demoted chiefs accuse FDNY Commissioner of age discrimination in new lawsuit

New York City
Three demoted FDNY fire chiefs have recently filed a lawsuit against FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, alleging that she targeted them based on their age.

Chiefs Michael Gala, Joseph Jardin, and Michael Massucci, along with their attorney Jim Walden, recently sat down for an interview with FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo to discuss their lawsuit and the issues within the FDNY.

The three chiefs were demoted or reassigned from their positions, and Kavanagh explained in a previous interview that the changes were necessary. However, the chiefs allege that age discrimination was a factor in their demotions.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh speaks with FOX 5 NY about some of the challenges she has faced since becoming Commissioner, including a lawsuit by four demoted FDNY chiefs demanding their jobs back, the deadly threat of e-Bike batteries that has plagued the city and other public safety issues.

The chiefs also claim that there is a crisis of confidence within the FDNY under Commissioner Kavanagh's leadership.

This lawsuit is not the first one filed by the chiefs. In a previous suit, they alleged a grave risk to public safety and an "unimaginable level of unpreparedness." However, a federal judge ruled that the chiefs did not establish that the demotion or departure of experienced officials would harm the public.

Despite the lawsuit, Mayor Eric Adams' office has stated that Commissioner Kavanagh has their full support and has promoted a culture of leadership and accountability.