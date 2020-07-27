Demonstrators attack NYPD vehicles

Protesters vandalized several NYPD vehicles during anti-police demonstrations in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.

Video released by the NYPD shows demonstrators attempting to smash windows on one police van while others tag another vehicle with graffiti. Tires were also slashed on police vehicles.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in front of 107 Essex Street. Police did not have an estimate on the amount of the damage

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

>34 shot, 10 killed in bloody weekend in NYC

Demonstrators earlier jumped up and down on top of an NYPD SUV with an upside-down American Flag with "F*** NYPD" painted on it.

Advertisement

Later in the night, fires were lit in garbage cans.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The protesters were taking part in an event that was billed as a show of solidarity with the protests that have been taking place in Portland, Oregon.

NYPD vehicles were targeted in protests that broke out in New York City last month in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Earlier this month, the city council passed a budget that makes $1 billion in funding cuts to the NYPD.