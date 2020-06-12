Police release video of group that attacked cops in cruiser during Brooklyn protests

Police want to find two suspects who attacked police inside their vehicle in Flatbush during protests last month.

Video released by police shows one of the suspects throwing a traffic cone at an officer as he was stepping out of his vehicle. The suspect was part of a larger group of protesters that are seen around the vehicle. Cops say the suspects also threw rocks and bottles, striking the officers.

The incident on May 30 just before 8 p.m. occurred during protests over the death of George Floyd in the area of Saint Marks Avenue and Flatbush Avenue.

The officers were not seriously injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.