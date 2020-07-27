34 shot, 10 killed including teen struck in head in Brooklyn

At least 34 people were shot including 10 who were killed during another bloody weekend in New York City.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn Sunday. His body was found at the entrance to a park, according to police. A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were also injured in the shooting.

In Flatbush, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face and chest in the area of East 16th Street on Sunday. He later died.

Seven people were killed on Sunday alone. The shootings were part of a surge in gun violence in New York City.

Since July 19, murders were up 24 percent in the city while shootings were up 69 percent from the same time period a year earlier.