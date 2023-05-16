Democratic congressman intoduce resolution to expel Rep. George Santos

A Democrat in the House of Representatives has introduced a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos.

The motion, reportedly introduced by Rep. Robert Garcia of California, is expected to fail, but it will put House Republicans on record whether they support the indicted representative.

GOP leaders have until Thursday to decide if they are going to vote on the resolution or table it.

Last week, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges that he duped donors, stole from his campaign, and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve.

Santos has refused to resign and insists that he is ruling for re-election in 2024.