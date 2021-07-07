Democrat Eric Adams says he's ready to lead New York City

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:41 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
12
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:43 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 2:42 PM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County

Democrat Eric Adams says he's ready to lead New York City

By Karen Matthews
Published 
2021 NYC Mayor's race
Associated Press

Adams claims victory

Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, has declared victory in the Democratic primary for mayor.

NEW YORK (AP) - Eric Adams, the winner of the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, vowed Wednesday to guide the city to a new era of safety and prosperity.

"New York is going to show America how to run cities," Adams said on "CBS This Morning." "Because I know how to run this city. I know how to lead."

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, bested a large Democratic field in New York's first major race to use ranked choice voting. Results from the latest tabulations showed him leading former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes, or a little more than 1 percentage point.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams based on mail-in ballot results in the June 22 primary that were added to the vote count Tuesday.

Garcia conceded Wednesday and congratulated Adams as did Maya Wiley, a civil rights attorney who was in third place in the primary vote tally.

Adams will be the second Black mayor of the nation's largest city if he wins the general election in November.

Adams, 60, is a moderate Democrat who opposed the "defund the police" movement while acknowledging the reality of abuse such as he himself faced as a teenager when he was beaten by officers.

"I was arrested, I was assaulted by police officers," Adams said on CBS. "I didn't say, 'Woe is me.' I said, 'Why not me.' I became a police officer. I understand crime, and I also understand police abuse, and I know how we can turn around not only New York, but America." 

Asked what he would say to officers who are angry about calls to defund their departments, Adams said, "I say to my officers, 'If you don't want to be on the street any more, then get off my streets.' I don't want to hear someone say, because they don't like what government is doing, you're not going to protect my public. No."

He promised, "I'm going to have the finest officers. I will have their backs, but they're going to have the backs of the people of this city."

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans 7 to 1 in the city, Adams will be heavily favored to defeat Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election.

Eric Adams on primary win

The Brooklyn borough president is the presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.