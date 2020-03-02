Delta fogging planes with disinfectant due to coronavirus

article

Delta Airlines says it is now fogging the inside of planes that arrive from Asia with disinfectant because of coronavirus concerns.

The airline says that it began deploying the fogging technique in February on flights from Asia arriving in Atlanta, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Portland, and Seattle.

Delta says the EPA-registered disinfectant is "highly effective" and is being used on all trans-Pacific flights arriving in the U.S.

The airline says as it adds additional machines, it will expand fogging on inbound international flights, prioritizing trans-Atlantic inbound flights from markets with reported coronavirus cases.

Fogging procedures on all inbound Italy flights to New York-JFK and Atlanta began on Feb 29. The airline has announced that it was suspending flights to Italy until April 25, 2020.

Additionally, the airline says that all catering equipment on inbound Asia flights is undergoing additional sanitation and disinfectant procedures.

All tableware, dishes, cutlery, and glassware are being sanitized and disinfected before washing.

All unused inbound supplies are being discarded and inbound linen and headphones are being segregated and washed, sanitized, and disinfected separately from other linen, headphones.

All galley equipment including carts and carriers are being segregated, sanitized, disinfected, and washed.

The airline also announced it is increasing its supply of wellness items such as hand sanitizer, gloves and surgical masks for customers and crews on all flights in and out of Asia.

All customers on long-haul international flights are provided with amenity kits, which contain hand sanitizer or cleansing towelettes.

