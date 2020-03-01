American Airlines and Delta suspend flights between JFK Airport and Milan due to COVID-19 concerns

article

American Airlines and Delta have announced that they are suspending flights between Milan, Italy and JFK International Airport due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

"American continues to review the airline’s flight schedule to ensure that customers’ needs are accommodated and will make additional refinements as necessary," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it is contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs and that flights to Milan are scheduled to resume on April 25.

>Delta fogging planes from Asia with disinfectant

Delta said its last east-bound flight from JFK to Milan will depart on Monday, March 2, and the last west-bound flight from Milan to JFK will depart on Tuesday, March 3. Service to and from Milan will resume starting on May 1 and May 2, respectively, according to the airline.

>Complete Coronavirus coverage

The U.S. government has issued its strongest travel warning, advising Americans against any travel to two regions in northern Italy that have been hard hit by the virus that first emerged in China in December.

Advertisement

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.