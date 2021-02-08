Delta Air Lines middle seat blocking extended through April 2021

article

Delta Air Lines says it will continue blocking out middle seats and limiting capacity on flights through April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based air carrier announced through a press release Monday that it would continue its protocols on all flights through April 30, 2021.

RELATED: Delta bans nearly 250 people from flying on its planes for refusing to wear masks

"We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind," said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. "We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority."

Delta is currently the only U.S airline to block middle seats and reduce the number of customers on board each flight, which it has been doing since April 2020.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.