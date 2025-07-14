NYC Council vote on improvements for delivery workers

The Brief The New York City Council is voting on a series of bills to improve the wages and protections of "deliveristas." One of these bills would require third-party delivery companies, such as Instacart, to raise the minimum wage for their delivery workers to match that of Uber Eats and DoorDash. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini spoke to City Councilmember Shaun Abreu about the bills.



Improvements for NYC delivery workers

What we know:

The City Council is currently voting on several bills that would boost pay for thousands of delivery workers, sometimes referred to as deliveristas.

One of these bills would require third-party delivery companies, such as Instacart, to raise the minimum wage for their delivery workers to match that of Uber Eats and DoorDash – that minimum wage, set by the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, is $21.44 per hour.

Another bill would mandate that the delivery workers be paid within a week of the pay period.

"Most deliveristas are immigrants, they're working-class families," Abreu told Bertini. "We see this as a moral obligation..."

Delivery companies respond

The other side:

DoorDash provided this statement: "DoorDash supports fairness and parity for all delivery workers – whether they're delivering a hot meal or a bag of groceries. As always, we look forward to working with city leaders on smart, balanced policies that uplift workers, support small businesses and strengthen New York's local economy."

Fellow delivery platform Grubhub said in its own statement, "We have been working closely with driver advocates and the City Council to make sure New York's delivery workforce is protected without sacrificing the flexibility customers expect…"