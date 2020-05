A deer is in the care of Animal Care and Control after eluding police for several hours in East Harlem early Thursday morning.

The NYPD Emergency Service Units responded to 911 calls of a deer on the loose and heading east towards the FDR Drive at around 1:45 am.

It was later spotted along East 115th Street and 1st Avenue.

Cops were able to capture it at around 3:45 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.