Decoding Kendrick Lamar’s 'wacced out murals': Diddy, Jay-Z, Bitcoin references

Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX has dropped, and it’s clear he’s holding nothing back.

The rap icon, set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans, uses this 12-track release—his first since 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers—to critique the rap industry and call out figures like Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Diddy.

Known for his sharp commentary, Lamar has had a standout year, with hits like "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin, which spent three weeks at No. 1, and "Not Like Us," born out of his feud with Drake.

The album’s opening track, "wacced out murals", sets the tone with bold intensity.

The song reflects Kendrick's disappointment in the hypocrisy of industry moguls and artists he once admired, with the title referencing a mural in his hometown that was destroyed after he filmed his "Not Like Us" video.

This is a deep dive into the third verse of "wacced out murals", where the track’s intensity reaches its peak.

Meaning behind ‘wacced out murals’

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

This line likely alludes to Jay-Z’s 12-week "Bitcoin Academy," which he and Jack Dorsey launched in 2022 at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, where Jay grew up.

Bitcoin soared on Tuesday to an all-time high reaching the $50,000 milestone at $50.602.

Kendrick warns, "If that money got in the hands of a crash dummy," suggesting how mismanagement of wealth by certain individuals in the industry could have serious consequences. He continues, "Could jeopardize my family and burden the ones who love me," emphasizing the potential harm that irresponsible financial decisions can cause to those closest to him.

'Promisin' bank transactions and even bitcoin'

Jack Dorsey creator, co-founder, and Chairman of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square arrives on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention

This line likely refers to Jay-Z’s Bitcoin Academy. Lamar then follows up with, "If that money got in the hands of a crash dummy," which could be a reference to how certain individuals in the industry are mismanaging their wealth.

'Y'all stay politically correct, I’ma do what I did'

Jay-Z (L) and Kendrick Lamar attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on February 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

This line seems to call out Jay-Z, who has been criticized for being politically correct, particularly in his role as a music mogul and billionaire executive. Lamar, known for his more direct critiques of mainstream artists, is positioning himself against Jay-Z’s polished image, with "do what I did" potentially referring to Lamar's direct approach toward the industry, especially his dissing of Drake.

'Tell ‘em quit they job and pay the real… severance’

Rappers Jay Z and Beanie Sigel perform onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This could be a nod to the longstanding tension between Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel, a former Roc-A-Fella artist.

Sigel has taken to social media about not being treated fairly, saying, "even when you dissolve a company, your company gives you a severance pay."

Despite their apparent reconciliation in 2015, fans continue to wonder why Sigel isn’t more prominent in the rap game, especially after he recorded a diss track against Jay-Z in 2009. Lamar might be commenting on the industry's power struggles and broken alliances.

'Since y’all pandering to choose a side, let me do it for you'

Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This line could refer to Lamar's ongoing beef with Drake, his frustration with Snoop Dogg endorsing Drake’s AI-generated diss track "Taylor Made," and the lack of support from Jay-Z for Lil Wayne’s exclusion from the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kendrick on Lil Wayne

Mack Maine, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Wayne attend Bamboo Miami on May 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Lamar raps, "I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down. Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me." Lamar seems to reflect on how his success has created tension with other hip-hop legends, like Lil Wayne, who might feel overlooked.

‘Cackling about— while all of y’all is on trial'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Many listeners have been wondering what the missing lyric in the line "cackling about— while all of y’all is on trial," is.

This is likely a reference to music mogul Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. The line could also allude to Jay-Z and other influential figures in the industry who have been associated with Diddy amid these allegations.

'Thought that I was antisocial when I stayed inside of my house'

Lamar reflects on his reputation for being reclusive and how he's been misunderstood. He also raps, "You better off to have one woman, everything tricky right now," which seems to comment on the challenges of relationships in the spotlight.

'Make Katt Williams and them proud, the truth ‘bout to get loud’

Katt Williams and Jesse David Fox speak onstage at Katt Williams Is Here during New York Magazine's Vulture Festival at NYA EAST on November 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

This is likely a reference to Katt Williams, known for his outspoken views on industry figures, including Diddy. Lamar's line seems to signal that he's about to expose some uncomfortable truths, much like Williams did in his interviews.

‘Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law’

Comedian Gary Owen (R) and his wife, Kenya Duke, attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Ride Along' at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Lamar might be alluding to comedian Gary Owen, who has made references to his former relationship with his ex-wife. Alternatively, it could be a critique of Jack Dorsey, who’s been rumored to have ties with model Flora Carter.

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey look on during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

‘You ever ate Cap’n Crunch and proceeded to pour water in it?’

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England.

Lamar’s final line seems to call out hypocrisy in the industry.

"Eating Cap’n Crunch and pouring water" is a metaphor for criticizing something yet engaging in the same behavior, followed by "Pulled over by the law, you ridin' dirty, so you can't argue with ‘em?" suggesting that you can't call out others without confronting your own flaws.

Lamar, 37, has achieved immense success since his debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012. He has won 17 Grammy Awards and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.