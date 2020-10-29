Debris falls from spinning construction crane in Midtown

A crane near the top of a skyscraper construction site in Midtown Manhattan began spinning in strong winds on Thursday evening, reportedly sending debris falling to the ground below.

The skyscraper, located at 111 West 57th Street near Sixth Avenue, has been under construction.

Officials said the crane did not collapse, and no-one has been injured. Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are headed to the scene.

The NYPD is asking New Yorkers to avoid the area of West 5th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues as they investigate the incident.

Advertisement

The MTA announced several subway changes as a result of the incident, with F trains bypassing 57th Street in both directions.