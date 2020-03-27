Deadly fire inside Manhattan subway station

At least one person is dead after a fire inside the West 110th Street subway station in the Harlem section of Manhattan.

A 36-year-old man was rushed from the scene to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the FDNY. Four other people suffered serious injuries.

The fire erupted on or near a subway train at about 3:18 a.m. Two trains were evacuated.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene. At least 17 firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Video from Citizen app showed large, black plumes of smoke rising out of the underground station.

Subway service was disrupted on the Number .1, 2, and 3 lines.

The FDNY tweeted at 5:22 a.m. that the fire was under control.