4 killed, 8 hurt in crash on Palisades Parkway

4 people were killed and 8 others were injured when a van carrying factory workers crashed on the Palisades Parkway in New Jersey.

All southbound lanes of the road were closed Friday morning after the deadly crash.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. when a Ford Econoline E350 passenger van flipped.

The van was being used to transport workers from New Jersey to factories in upstate New York.

Emergency crews found it flipped in the median with passengers trapped inside of it. The injured that survived were taken to several hospitals with various injuries ranging from severe head trauma to minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation through the combined efforts of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, the Bergen County Sherriff’s BCI, and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Fatal Accident Unit.

The names of the victims were not released as the investigation continued.